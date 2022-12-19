Labour Party has reacted to the conviction of its presidential campaign director-general, Doyin Okupe, by a Federal High Court Abuja

Okupe was sentenced to two years imprisonment for breaching the Money Laundering Act, with an option of N500, 000 fine on each of the 26 count charges

Commenting on the development, the LP presidential campaign council's media officer, Diran Onifade, said Okupe has paid the fine which was 13 million in total

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) says its Director-General, Doyin Okupe, has paid N13m fine following his conviction by a Federal High Court Abuja on Monday, December 19.

Okupe was sentenced to two years imprisonment for breaching the Money Laundering Act, with an option of N500, 000 fine on each of the 26 count charge for which he was found guilty.

The court said Okupe had up to 4:30 pm on Monday to pay the fine option, totalling the sum of N13 million on all the charges he was found guilty of or be sent to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Okupe has paid N13m fine, says Diran Onifade

Commenting on the development, the PCC media officer, Diran Onifade, said Okupe has paid the fine to avoid going to jail.

Channels TV reported that Onifade made this known in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital ahead of the party’s rally in the state on Tuesday, December 20.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said as the party that respects the rule of law, its officials will obey court judgments promptly.

Onifade, however, said appealing the judgment is a personal decision of Okupe and that the PCC cannot influence that.

Source: Legit.ng