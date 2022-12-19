The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, December 19, sentenced Doyin Okupe to two years in prison

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, the presiding judge, held that Okupe who was arraigned by the EFCC was guilty of contravening sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act

This report provides a background into how and why Okupe was arraigned and the details of the court verdict

FCT, Abuja - Amid Dr Doyin Okupe's tedious task of coordinating Peter Obi's presidential campaign for the 2023 elections, a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, December 19, sentenced him to two years in prison.

Many young Nigerian voters know Okupe as the director-general of Peter Obi’s Labour (LP) presidential campaign council.

The court jailed Doyin Okupe for money laundering for receiving cash payments without going through a bank, in excess of the threshold statutorily allowed. Photo credits: @ARISEtv, @osazenoo

That's true. But before his latest political appointment, he had served as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The court ruling on Monday has to do with his role as ex-President Jonathan's aide.

Doyin Okupe: Details of why court sent Peter Obi's ally to prison

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on Monday held that Okupe was guilty of contravening sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act, for receiving cash payments without going through a bank, in excess of the threshold statutorily allowed.

The Act provides that no individual or organization shall receive any sum above N5 million and N10 million respectively without passing through a financial institution/bank.

In 2019, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Okupe and two companies over allegations of N702 million fraud.

The anti-graft agency charged Okupe with 59 counts bordering on “money laundering and criminal diversion of funds” to the tune of N702 million.

The money, according to the EFCC, was from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which was headed by Sambo Dasuki.

The anti-graft commission presented Shuaibu Salisu, a former Director of Administration and Finance at the ONSA, to testify against Okupe.

Salisu told the court that he was directed in 2012 to make a payment of N50 million to the DG of Peter Obi's campaign.

He added that he was also directed by the ONSA to be "paying N10 million monthly to Okupe for over two years,” Premium Times reported.

Salisu added that the money was reduced to a monthly N5 million towards the end of 2014 due to a paucity of funds.

He said Dasuki also ordered him to pay another N50 million in cash to Okupe.

"Sometime in 2012, Chief Okupe came to the Office of the National Security Adviser, and after their discussion, I was directed to make a payment of N50 million to him.”

“Okupe provided his account details, where I paid the amount into the bank account of Value Trust Investment," Salisu was quoted as saying.

Details of the court verdict against Peter Obi

Justice Ojukwu found Okupe guilty of 26 out of a 59-count charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

She thereafter sentenced Obi's ally to two years in prison on each of the counts, making 52 years.

However, the sentence is to run concurrently, meaning he will only serve two years.

Okupe may, however, choose not to go to jail at all as the judge said he can pay a N500,000 fine on each of the counts — totalling N13 million, according to TheCable.

