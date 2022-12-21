Despite the conviction of the director-general of the ObiDatti Campaign, Doyin Okupe, the Labour Party's flag bearer has promised to stay on course

Peter Obi promised his supporters across the globe that such a move by the court will not deter his plan to recure Nigeria

The former Anambra state governor said he cannot be demoralised by any form of attack on those around him

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has assured his supporters that he will never be demoralised over the conviction of the director-general of the ObiDatti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe.

Daily Trust reports that Obi while speaking at an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Council Secretariat said he cannot be distracted in his focus to restore Nigeria.

Peter Obi has promised his supporters that he will not be demoralised by the conviction of Doyin Okupe. Photo: Peter Obi, Doyin Okupe

His words:

“I am hearing about it (the conviction) just like you. I am still studying what is coming out of the Court and everything. I believe in the rule of law. It is not going to demoralize me.

“Today, when I arrived in Akwa Ibom somebody asked me why I haven’t been using my aircraft because it has been grounded and all that, and I said to him that nothing demoralizes me."

A go-getter in everything

The former governor of Anambra state stated that he has always been a go-getter and said targetting people around him does not stop him from fulfilling his ambition.

He said:

“In my life, I have never stayed where they dropped me, otherwise, I would have been where they dropped me before.

"This election, if they like, let them do anything about people who are around me. I will get there.’’

Former Methodist Prelate speaks his mind about Peter Obi's 2023 presidential candidacy

Peter Obi of the Labour Party had earlier been described as one chosen by God to deliver Nigeria from its numerous challenges.

The declaration was made by the former prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Sunday Mbang.

According to Mbang, God will not allow Nigeria and her people to continue to suffer at the hands of underserved leaders.

Jubilation in Labour Party as top group throws its heavy weight behind Peter Obi

The Middle Belt/Southern caucus in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has thrown its weight behind the 2023 flag bearer of the Labour Party.

The team said Peter Obi is the most competent 2023 presidential candidate among those contesting in the forthcoming election.

The caucus explained that Peter Obi has a strong track record when compared to other candidates in the contest.

