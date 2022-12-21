The call by the Nigerian Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for politicians to take a drug and a psychiatric test has been taken seriously

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress said such tests are important for anyone seeking elective positions across the country

Philip Agbese, an APC's House of Representatives candidate challenges a former minister of interior to a drug test

The All Progressives Congress candidate for Ado/Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo federal constituency, Philip Agbese, has dared opposition candidates to partake in a drug integrity test to be conducted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Agbese said this is to ascertain the mental well-being of those who intend to represent the people in 2023, especially with the recent spate of drug abuse among the political class.

Philip Agbese, an APC House of Reps candidate said it is important for those seeking elective offices to take physical and drug tests. Photo: Philip Agbese, Vanguard

Source: UGC

The APC candidate made this known in a statement signed by Ben Ekwote, the director of strategic communication of the Philip Agbese Campaign Organisation.

Recall that the NDLEA had recommended drug integrity tests for potential public office holders.

The drug law enforcement agency said the drug test will serve as a fundamental component of the screening checklist for party flagbearers for elections.

Ekwote said Benue South deserves to know if their representatives are already drug addicts/users who might spend all the money for governance to consume cocaiine to the detriment of the people.

He, therefore, challenged Senator Abba Moro and Aida Nath, the Peoples Democratic Party's candidates in the zone to a public drug certification by the NDLEA.

He added that this will eliminate any doubt and ensure that citizens are not swayed to vote for drug addicts suffering from narcotic-induced ailments.

The campaign group said their candidate is ready to take the test at any designated drug testing centre settled for by their opponents.

Ekwote added that his principal has no criminal record anywhere in the world,

"Unlike those that want to award the seat of the House of Representatives of Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency to their concubines".

"The seat is too big to be used by anyone to settle debts and promises made to women whilst in bed."

He, however, said the federal constituency parades some of the mo. st outstanding intellectuals who have equally offered high-quality representation, adding that no one should take the people for granted.

