Nigeria's law enforcement agencies have been asked to call leaders of PDP for questioning as a matter of urgency

Festus Keyamo, chief spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, made this known in a press statement

According to him, the PDP leaders must reveal the identities of the criminals who perpetrated attack on INEC facilities

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on The Department of State Services (DSS), the police and other law enforcement agencies to call leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for questioning.

This is contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by Festus Keyamo, director of public affairs and chief spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

PDP asks DSS, police to invite leaders of PDP for questioning as a matter of urgency. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Keyamo who is also the minister of state, Labour and Employment, in the statement, Keyamo stated that the PDP leaders must as a matter of urgency give information on three of their allegations.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that PDP leaders in a press statement claimed that the ruling party is responsible for the attack on the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The statement read in part:

"Based on its latest press statement about having ‘credible information’ about certain individuals plotting to derail the 2023 elections, including acts of arson already perpetrated on the facilities of INEC, we therefore call on the law-enforcement agencies to, as a matter of urgency, invite the PDP leaders for immediate questioning. The PDP must provide information regarding:

1. The place and time such a meeting took place and those in attendance

2. The identities of those who committed these acts of arson on the facilities of INEC

3. The information must also include the identity of those who sponsored these individuals (if any).

It added that the PDP should not joke or play politics with grave security matters. Having ‘credible information’ as to plots and individuals relating to the attack on INEC offices currently, further plots to disrupt elections is, indeed, a matter of national security.

