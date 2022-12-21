Peter Obi's integrity has once again been questioned following the release of a viral throwback video.

Obi before now has been accused by the opposition of reeling out fake statistics during public outings.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, ex-minister of finance Kemi Adeosun was seen calling out the Labour Party presidential candidate for reading out wrong stats

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has once again been called out on social media for his habit of reeling out wrong statistics.

Before now, political opponents, especially the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), have accused the former Anambra state governor of usually rolling out fake and wrong statistics during his campaign and public outings.

Peter Obi has been tipped by some political pundits as favouite to win the 2023 presidential polls ahead of his counterparts in the APC and PDP.

In a throwback viral video spotted by Legit.ng on Twitter, Peter Obi was seen being called out by the former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun.

What ex-finance minister Kemi Adeosun said about Peter Obi

She said:

"Where is governor Peter Obi? He has run away? They should go and bring him for me, I need to talk to him about a few of those.."

As seen in the video, she acknowledges Peter Obi as an excellent governor and a patriotic Nigerian. She, however, noted that some of the statistics he reeled out were incorrect.

She said:

"I don't want to join issues with Governor Peter Obi, he's an excellent governor and a patriotic Nigerian.

"But a few of those things he was reading are not quite accurate."

Meanwhile, Peter Obi will be heading into the 2023 presidential election as a strong contender against Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some political pundits have stated that his support base is the youths who largely dominate the recent voter registration exercise.

Meanwhile, his fellow counterpart, Bola Tinubu, has the backing of 90 percent of the northern governors, while Atiku also has a strong base in the north, east, and west.

Source: Legit.ng