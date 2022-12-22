Like Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has also dodged an important question at a town hall meeting in Cross River, this has generated some controversies

In a viral video, Obi was heard saying "this one pass me o" when he was thrown a question on education and directed to members of his team to answer

Tinubu, who is the presidential candidate of the APC directed questions to members of his team at Chatham House in London and he was strongly criticised by members of the oppositions

Calabar, Cross River - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has been seen in a viral video asking members of his team to answer a question on education during a town hall meeting in Calabar, Cross River state capital.

The action of Peter Obi is similar to that of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, who referred some questions to members of his teams during one of his outings at Chatham House, a research institute in the United Kingdom.

Peter Obi dodges important question at a townhall meeting Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

However, Tinubu was highly criticised for his action by the opposition, who argued that Nigerians want to hear from the horse's mouth.

But a few weeks after, Peter Obi, who is also contesting against Tinubu in the 2023 election, was seen in a viral video taking similar action that the APC candidate was criticized for.

Sharing the video on her Twitter page, the user with the handle @teeana_world, said:

It’s obvious Peter Obi loves Asiwaju's style of Leadership.

See how he assigned questions to different persons at the students town hall meeting with PO. This implies, to every sane minds

1. To delegate is also part of leadership;

2. Tinubu leads, Peter Obi follow.

The post, however, generated mixed reactions from Nigerians who commented on the post.

Some of their reactions are below:

Taiwo Balogun, in his reaction, said:

"If it was Tinubu who said "this one pass me o" all hell would have been let loose. Even @ARISEtv would be crying about it the following day. No man can do it all alone."

Another netizen with the handle, @I_am_Quarma, tried to explain that:

"Here's an analogy, a lecturer in class, can delegate questions to his students. But for exams, it's your responsibility to answer your questions.

"He fixed a town hall meeting (lecturer).

"Chattam house, asked him to defend himself (exam)

"Delegation & responsibility differ"

Another Nigerian with the handle, @triple_cord, pointed out:

"Even the town hall meeting is a copied page from Asiwaju’s book. Asiwaju leads while others struggle to follow. At the end of this electioneering, they all will learn a thing or two on how to and how not to play politics. Asiwaju will school them all."

Commenting on the post, a Nigerian with the handle, @highgatelagos, said:

"You have joined @fkeyamo, @renoomokri to make @PeterObi your daily object of worship thereby de Marketing the master payer, your principal"

On his part, Maba Yomij, commented:

"Copy cat Obi. Really your master is Tinubu."

Source: Legit.ng