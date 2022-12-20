P-Square, a staunch supporter of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were absent from his Akwa Ibom rally on Tuesday, December 20

The music duo were expected to perform at the rally in Uyo, the state capital but triggered reactions from fans after their absence was noticed

Defending their absence, social activist Aisha Yesufu said it was not deliberate, but they would be joining the campaign in the coming days

Akwa Ibom, Uyo - Sensational music duo and twin Peter and Paul Okoye, popularly known as P-Square, will not attend the Labour Party and Peter Obi's presidential rally in Akwa Ibom.

The multiple award-winning music duo was billed to join the campaign train to thrill Labour Party and Peter Obi's supporters in Uyo on Tuesday, December 20.

The music duo, P-Square was billed to perform on Tuesday, December 20 in Uyo but was absent due to unforeseen circumstances. Photo: Peter Obi, P-Square

Announcing the absence of the music group, social activist and member of the Peter Obi presidential campaign council, Aisha Yesufu, in a tweet, said their absence was not deliberate.

In the tweet sighted by Legit.ng, the social activist responded to a tweet that called out P-Square for being absent from the rally.

The tweet reads:

"PSquare are hypocrites! They only support with mouth and less action! Celebrities will be doing worse."

Responding to the tweet of the netizen, Aisha said:

"Stop this!

"PSquare @rudeboypsquare and @PeterPsquare were ready to do everything to be there. The unforeseen circumstances came from myself not from them.

"If you want to blame anyone, blame me."

She, however, noted that the 'Wahala dey' crooner would be joining the campaign trail in the coming days.

