Rumours have started flying around about the possible replacement of Doyin Okupe in the Labour Party campaign team

Some media reports had suggested that Engr. David Isaac Balami, national deputy campaign manager of the team will be chosen

However, Balami has denied the reports, saying it is a ploy to cause disaffection with the fast-growing party

FCT, Abuja - Engr. David Isaac Balami, national deputy campaign manager of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council, has denied reports suggesting he has been named as the replacement for Doyin Okupe, the immediate past director-general of the council.

Okupe, on Tuesday, December 20, stepped down as the DG of the council after he was accused of breaching Nigeria's money laundering during his time as a presidential spokesman.

Engr Balami says his focus is on how to work for the victory of Peter Obi in 2023. Photo credit: @balamiisaac

Source: Twitter

After Okupe's resignation, social media was abuzz with the news that Balami would take over from the former DG.

But, in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media aide, Olusegun Dosunmu, Balami said the reports are 'fallacious and disturbing.'

Part of the statement read:

"My attention has been drawn to fallacious and disturbing news with the caption above making the rounds, especially on social media.

"It is deliberate falsehood against my person and office in the present political dispensation calculated to serve the selfish and cowardly intentions of certain remote persons aiming to distract and derail the cohesion in the Labour Party.

"This allegation, a false representation of my personality, is spurious and malicious. It is a futile effort to pitch me and my office against my superiors and my fellow hardworking campaign council members, whom I have always had the utmost regard and love for.

"The news is a piece from mischief makers who think they can derail our great Labour Party and diminish the influence of the next president of Nigeria, His Excellency Mr Peter Obi by attacking the unity of purpose of his campaign team working hard to make Nigeria great again.

"I must, therefore, unequivocally reiterate that I am NOT interested in the office of the Director General of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign. I am only here to serve in any role assigned to me by my superiors at the campaign council.''

He warned that anyone who intends to repeat or continue the publication of spurious and unfounded stories and allegations against him should cease immediately.

He added:

"Anyone sponsoring these selfishly motivated and deliberate campaigns of calumny aimed at causing disaffection amongst our presidential campaign council has failed.

"I would like to thank everyone who reached out to me to speedily dispel this falsehood and cowardice.

"I remain committed to playing an integral role in enthroning a credible government in 2023 and I cannot be more confident that only the Labour Party, with our incredible team of patriots in the campaign team, can make this happen.''

