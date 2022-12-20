Stakeholders in the security sector say CBN governor Godwin Emefiele should make himself available for investigation

The stakeholders under the aegis of the Center for Security and Terrorism Prevention noted that the apex bank chief is not above the law

They also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Emefiele immediately so he could answer charges from the DSS

FCT, Abuja - The Center for Security and Terrorism Prevention (CSTP) has commended the Department of State Security Services (DSS) for what it described as a thorough and professional investigation that culminated in the indictment of Mr Godwin Emefiele.

In a press sent to Legit.ng by the national coordinator of CSTP, Comrade Abiodun Jakande, the group described the investigation as timely and wondered why it took the DSS so long.

CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele has been hounded by the DSS in the last few days. Photo credit: Stringer/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Part of the statement read:

"We are delighted with the findings of this investigation by DSS. It is no longer news that the CBN is complicit in the wave of terrorist activities going on in the country.

''It is curious that with all the regulatory frameworks to prevent money laundering, terrorists continue to operate with the most sophisticated weapons purchased with the naira.

''How else can this be possible without the connivance of someone who is highly connected and has the power to make the banks turn a blind eye?"

The CSTP equally expressed mixed feelings over the inability of the CBN and commercial banks to trace and track huge sums paid as ransom to terrorists and kidnappers operating within the country.

The group said:

"It is strange and suspicious that vast amounts of money have been changing hands between kidnappers and their abductors and family members without the CBN lifting a little as a finger.

''If Mr Emefiele were not involved even remotely with these shady deals, he would have performed his oversight function and investigated such transactions because they outrightly qualified to be termed suspicious. His inaction is complicit, and he must be held accountable."

While dismissing the court order restraining DSS from arresting the CBN governor, CSTP insists that the state police should re-strategize and appeal the ruling.

"It is unacceptable that the DSS should hold back on an issue of national security like this because of a restraining order.

''We insist that an appeal should be entered and Emefiele should be made to resign and face the wrath of the law.''

CSTP also demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari:

'Fires Emefiele immediately to show Nigerians that he's genuinely an anti-corruption crusader and to support Emefiele's arrest and prosecution.''

Source: Legit.ng