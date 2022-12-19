Peter Obi's supporters have continued their extraordinary way of supporting the Labour Party presidential candidate

In Kaduna, 30 people volunteered their cars to be branded with Labour Party colours ahead of the 2023 elections

The gesture has excited many of Obi's supporters, who commended the Kaduna-based 'Obidients' for their sacrifices

Kaduna - Thirty supporters of the Labour Party (LP) have branded their cars with the colours of the LP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The party supporters, mostly transporters, say they will use their vehicles to propagate the message of the LP in their locality.

Peter Obi's supporters have taken over the campaign of the LP presidential candidate. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Legit.ng gathered that most of the drivers are in Kaduna, the home state of the LP vice presidential candidate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The vehicles have the photos of Baba-Ahmed, the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi and of Comrade Jonathan Asake and Bashir Idris Aliyu, who are the party's governorship and deputy governorship candidates in Kaduna state.

To assist the drivers, the Obi-Datti campaign council in Kaduna also helped the transporters to repair their cars and buy new tyres.

The gesture is seen as a testament to the organic and genuine followership the LP continues to attract across Nigeria before the 2023 polls.

LP supporters react to transporters' gesture on Twitter

Responding to the 'OBIdients' action, some LP supporters on Twitter thanked the transporters, while others say the support is needed as the campaigns enter a frantic period.

Anatu Green wrote:

“The jungle is maturing. This is an unstoppable revolution. People just bring out their cars and money. Never seen a thing like this.”

Alegu Joseph wrote:

“They say obidents are no longer online. Little did they know that the movement has transited offline and to the grassroots. They're being left behind.”

Anderson Iwu

“By now, in previous election campaigns, you will be seeing so many branded cars of different political parties shared with some persons from some politicians, but this has changed thanks to Peter Obi.”

2023: LP says suffering Nigerians are their political structures

Recall that the national chairman of LP, Hon. Julius Abure recently called on Nigerians to ignore insinuations that the party has no structure to win the 2023 presidential election, adding that the suffering Nigerians are the LP's structures.

Abure stated this at a northwest one-day mobilisation, sensitisation program with national officers in Kaduna state.

Represented by the national secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouq, the national chairman said the program is aimed at sensitising and mobilising more supporters to ensure they go to the polls against all odds for the success of LP and the Obi/Datti project.

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is more prominent than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because the masses drive it.

Umeh added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country.

Source: Legit.ng