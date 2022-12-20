Hours after an FCT High Court indicted him for breaching Nigeria's money laundering act, Doyin Okupe has resigned from his current position

Okupe, in a letter to Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party, said he does not want to be a distraction

He also stated that he remains committed to the victory of the party at the polls in the forthcoming 2023 general elections

FCT, Abuja - Doyin Okupe has resigned from his position as the Director-general of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council.

He announced his resignation in a letter addressed to Peter Obi, LP presidential candidate, on Tuesday, December 20.

Okupe said his resignation notwithstanding, he remains committed to the victory of Peter Obi. Photo credit: @doyinokupe

Source: Facebook

The letter seen by Legit.ng read:

“Dear Peter,

“You will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian legal system to pursue same.

“I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction.

“In the circumstances, I have opted to step aside and plead with you that you appoint a new campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions.

“God bless you and family.”

Doyin Okupe shares resignation letter on Twitter

Sharing his letter to Obi on his Twitter page, Okupe reaffirmed his firm support for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

He wrote:

“It's time to step aside. But I am with PO and the Obidients and the presidential campaigns till God gives us victory in Jesus name.”

Reactions trail Okupe's resignation

After news filtered out that Okupe had resigned as the DG of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign council, some Nigerians on social media started commenting on his action.

Paul Gracious Patrick wrote:

“This is the selfless country we are fighting to build. The OBIdients are super proud of your selfless decision. We will always stand by you.”

Bankole Adams wrote:

“Great respect Sir! You have taken a honourable path. Your selfless act will be remembered. This decision has increased the integrity profile and added value to the #ObiDatti2023 movement.”

Fr. Julian Ibe wrote:

“Thank you, Sir. This is the kind of government Peter Obi will run. May God bless you and keep you to witness the dawn of a new Nigeria.”

Source: Legit.ng