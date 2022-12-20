The defection of major APC stakeholders in Enugu state would lead to a major setback for the party in the state, in next year's election

This is as thousands of APC members and party chieftain dropped their brooms and picked up the Umbrella of the PDP, declaring support for the party's governorship candidate

The defectors however noted that they decided to support the PD governorship candidate in the state because he has all it takes to drive the new economic outlook

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Enugu State, has suffered a huge setback as thousands of its card-carrying members from Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Peter Mbah, saying they had taken over the ownership of the project.

Members of the party who converged on Enugu, on Sunday, December 18, under the aegis of Ezeagu Igbudu Movement said they believed Mbah has what it takes to move the state forward by giving the citizens a new socio-economic outlook, This Day reported.

Bad news hit Bola Tinubu's party ahead in top southeast state, ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Asuiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

APC chieftain dumped party, declared support for PDP candidate, gives reason

Speaking at the venue, the convener of the group and former commissioner in the state, Chief Joe Mmamel, was quoted in a statement to have described himself as a staunch member and chieftain of the APC who had decided to lead members of the party and other professionals to give maximum support to Mbah’s governorship project.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The defectors give reason for their defection

According to him:

“Dr. Peter Mbah is the project we are discussing currently in the state, and we in Ezeagu believe that the PDP gubernatorial flagbearer is the right person we can partner with for the state’s transformation.

“This movement is a movement for development and we want to partner with you. Ezeagu has 20 political wards, and our members here are experienced in delivering elections. So, we are promising you our support.”

The defectors appeal for job creation

Mammel, a former elected chairman of Ezeagu local government area, appealed to Mbah to create more employments for his people by resuscitating the defunct Ezeagu Premier Cashew industry, build more access roads, focus on human capital development and youth employment, and build on the existing security architecture in the state.

The defectors pledge more support for the PDP candidate

Pledging their allegiance, Prof Stanley Udedi and Engr. Chris Okolo said they decided to drum support for Mbah’s aspiration because of their conviction in his competence and capacity to fulfill the development programmes in his manifesto, adding that they would work with him during and after the general elections for a better Enugu State.

Reacting to his endorsement by the APC chieftains and other professionals at the meeting, Mbah said he was glad that the people had seen the light through his candidacy.

"What Tinubu promised to do for Nigerians" - Former governor reveals his conversation with APC presidential candidate

In another report, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura opened up on his recent visit to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former Nasarawa state governor said he has declared his loyalty and support for Tinubu's presidential ambition.

He made this known while addressing reporters after the visit to Tinubu.

Kwankwaso tears down APC, PDP, sends strong message to Nigerians ahead of 2023 election

In another development, Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has claimed that the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), are dead parties, saying the NNPP is the credible alternative in 2023.

Speaking weekend, during an interaction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, chapter in Kaduna, Kwankwaso that the APC is worse than the PDP.

He said:

“APC has proven to be worse than PDP. They are dead parties and if anyone thinks they will change for good, such person is either deceiving himself or being mischievous."

Source: Legit.ng