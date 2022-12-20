Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has hinted that the crisis rocking the PDP at the national level will soon be over

Ortom, who is known to belong to Governor Nyesom Wike's camp in the PDP, gave the hint while addressing the party's faithful in Makurdi, the state capital on Monday

The PDP had been plunged into crisis since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, as the presidential flagbearer of the leading opposition

Makurdi, Benue - Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, has said there is no division in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while admitting that the party will resolve its issues one after the other.

The Benue governor said the issue of division in the PDP at the national level will soon be resolved and members will be united, adding that "we will soon become one", Leadership reported.

Ortom said this on Monday, December 20, while speaking at the PDP stakeholders' meeting at the state capital, Makurdi.

He also spoke about the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Titus Uba, who has been out of town for over a month on health grounds, promising the people that he would soon be back.

Recall that the PDP had been in crisis since the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has led 4 other governors, including Ortom, now referred to as G5 or Integrity Group to demand justice, fairness and equity within the party's structure.

The governors are demanding the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman, to accommodate the southern bloc in the leadership structure of the party.

They have argued that the north cannot hold the party's presidential ticket and still hold the position of the national chairman because it is contrary to the party's constitution.

However, the demand has met stiff opposition from Atiku and his camp while Ayu, who had promised to step down if a northerner emerged as the party's presidential candidate during the primary had refused to honour his words.

