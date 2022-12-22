Big Trouble Awaits Atiku As Wike Reveals When He Will Announced His Preferred Presidential Candidate
by Bada Yusuf
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has promised to announce his preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 election in January.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
According to Channels, the governor disclosed this on Thursday, December 22, adding that he will move from state to state to campaign for his adopted candidate in next year.
The governor said:
“From January next year, I will campaign to my people whom they will vote for”
Source: Legit.ng