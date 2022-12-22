Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has redefined what should be tagged as vote buying ahead of the 2023 election

Wike said the projects he has been commissioning in the state are the real vote buying and not just giving money to some people

The governor made the assertion while sending a veiled message to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP

Ahoada, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has said that the more he commissions projects, the more he buys votes from the people of the state.

The governor said this, in a video, during the commissioning of the dualization of the Ahoada-Omoku Dual Carriage in the state on Wednesday, December 21.

Wike asked the people of the state to compare his administration with others in the past and boasted that none of them can compete with him.

In a veiled message to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Wike said he has been busy commissioning projects while others are busy campaigning.

He maintained that he is doing the best of the political campaigns by commissioning projects, which is a better vote buying.

He said:

"While others are busy campaigning, we are busy inaugurating projects. When we are talking about vote buying, this is vote buying. We are using the work for the people to support us, is it not? Nobody should bother themselves that someone will carry anybody, see our own year. We have used Ahoada dualization."

Wike added that his administration has used all the project works in the state to buy votes from the people and the opposition can no longer buy them

The governor then called on a prominent Bishop and handed him a car key, saying that he has bought cars for other bishops in the state except him.

