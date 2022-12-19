A strong supporter of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reno Omokri has likened his principal to Argentine football great Lionel Messi.

Messi, who won the FIFA world cup title on Sunday, December 18, to complete his trophy cabinet, was acclaimed by many as the greatest of all time.

Reflecting on this narrative, Omokri said Atiku is the perfect example to be likened to Messi. He said just like the Argentine set up goals and scored them, his principal reflects such traits in politics.

Omokri said:

“Day 70 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Immediately after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup on Sunday, December 18, 2022, Bola Tinubu put up a photoshopped image of Lionel Messi in an Asiwaju B.A.T. headgear. Tinubu comparing himself to Messi, who won the Golden Ball awarded to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup best player, is laughable.”

Omokri stated that whenever Messi is called upon to take a penalty, he steps up to the occasion and does the honours of taking responsibility for the entire people of Argentina.

About Tinubu’s frequent absence from presidential town hall meetings and debates, Omokri said:

“But each time Bola Tinubu is called for a Presidential debate or town hall, he runs and dodges. He neglects his duty to the Nigerian electorate.

“No two people can be more unalike than Bola Tinubu and Messi. One is a scorer, and the other is a dodger!”

Tinubu, over the past few months, has missed several presidential debates like the Nigerian Bar Association, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, and, most recently, the Arise TV town hall meeting.

Omokri said:

“Only one Presidential candidate fits the mould of Lionel Messi in Nigeria. Only one Presidential candidate consistently sets goals to create millions of jobs for Nigerians via his $10 billion plan. And only one candidate not only attends Presidential debates and town halls but additionally dominates at those events, to the extent that other candidates copy his answers.

“That person, the GOAT and Lionel Messi of the 2023 Presidential elections, is no other than Waziri Atiku Abubakar.”

