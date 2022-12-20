The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has received a major boost to his presidential bid

The Oyo state chapter of the PDP once again reiterates that Atiku will get its full support at the presidential polls

This is contrary to the view of Governor Seyi Makinde who has a fallout with the presidential candidate

Oyo, Ibadan - The Oyo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says they will support Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, as against Governor Seyi Makinde, a party member who is still yet to declare his support for the party’s flagbearer openly.

This latest development was made known on Monday, December 19, by the party’s state spokesperson, Akeem Olatunji, Punch reported.

Governor Seyi Makinde is yet to openly declare his support for Atiku Abubakar due to the ongoing crisis at the national level of the party. Photo: Governor Seyi Makinde, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Olatunji’s submissions now mean there is a serious disparity in candidate choice between the state chapter of the party and the number one citizen of the state, Governor Seyi Makinde.

Governor Makinde is a member of the self-styled G-5 governors or integrity governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, with other members like Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.

All five PDP governors have been at loggerheads with the party chieftains to execute the removal of the national party chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Ayu, who hails from Benue state, a region tagged under the northern part same as the presidential candidate who hails from Adamawa state, has been the major bone of contention with the G-5 governors who insisted that the chairman and flagbearer of the party cannot come from the same region.

"Seyi Makinde is our only guber candidate" - Oyo PDP

Olatunji, on the other hand, said:

“Our party in Oyo State is not alien to the PDP at the national level. PDP is still our party and is doing well, and we have a candidate, which is Atiku Abubakar. Atiku is still the candidate for the PDP in the state.

“Even the four other governors, have they ever told you that they have other candidates?”

Olatunji, however, stated that despite their conclusion to support Atiku as the presidential candidate of the PDP, Governor Seyi Makinde also remains their only choice as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Oyo state.

He said:

“Governor Seyi Makinde is the biggest brand to market any candidate in the state, so as far as we are concerned, we are marketing all our candidates in the state under the PDP with the GSM brand, and as far as we are concerned, Atiku Abubakar is one of the candidates. So when it comes to party matters, we don’t have any other candidate than Atiku Abubakar.”

