Thugs attacked the campaign motorcade of the Kano Central senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdussalam Abdulkarim, in Gayawa village.

Daily Trust reports that Abdulkarim narrowly escaped the attack unhurt as more than 10 campaign vehicles were vandalised and not less than 17 people wounded on Saturday, December 17.

The Kano APC senatorial candidate escaped urhurt (Photo: @officialaazaura)

Source: Twitter

The APC senatorial candidate's media aide, Ibrahim Mua’azzam, disclosed that the incident occurred when his principal and his team were returning from a condolence visit.

Mua’azzam said:

“Our interim assessment of the damage caused by this inimical act has so far revealed 17 minor and major casualties.

"The major casualties are undergoing treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital. We also have 17 cars damaged."

Meanwhile, the director of the candidate's campaign organisation, Yahaya Adamu Garin Ali, has urged the commissioner of police to embark on a thorough investigation.into the attack.

