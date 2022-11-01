Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has a huge task before him ahead of the crucial 2023 general elections

The unity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano is on the verge of being compromised

A crucial meeting held by leaders of the party on Monday, October 31 ended up with bloody scenes after a series of heated argument

Kano, Kano - An emerging report has confirmed that the Kano state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is officially in crisis.

Online newspaper Daily Nigerian reported that the party held a strategic meeting on Monday, October 31, at the residence of the deputy governor of Kano state, Nasir Gawuna.

Scenes at the Kano APC leaders meeting on Monday, October 31. Photo: Saeed Hassan Taura

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting was a follow-up of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC presidential candidate) to Kano state to review the submissions and resolutions made during his visit.

However, the meeting went south when a brawl broke out between the deputy-governorship candidate of Kano state, Murtala Garo, and the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa.

As reported by the online newspaper, the legislator was not invited to the strategic meeting, but upon his arrival, he went to see Abdullahi Abbas, the state chairman of the APC.

Doguwa was said to have accused leaders of the party in the state of cutting him off from strategic meetings while also complaining about fund-related matters and difficult tasks assigned to him.

A source who witnessed what transpired said:

“Alhassan Doguwa first engaged the deputy governor in a verbal attack before turning to Murtala Garo.

"He complained that Murtala ordered his boys to cover his picture on the party’s banners during Tinubu’s visit, while in reality, Murtala had no hand in that.

“At that moment, Murtala attempted to call him to order, rebuked him for his unruly behaviour, and reminded him about how he abused his (Murtala’s) parents the previous night during a meeting in his (Doguwa’s) residence at Kwankwasiyya City.”

In the heat of the verbal exchange, it was gathered that Doguwa grabbed the teacup of the deputy governor and aimed it at Garo.

In an attempt to shield himself from the attack, Garo got a serious cut on his hand from the shredded teacup.

Garo threatens Doguwa

The meeting ended immediately, after which Garo issued a stern warning to Doguwa.

A prequel to the incident revealed that the duo started their rift at the book launch of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje in Abuja last week.

It was gathered that Garo had scheduled the name of Doguwa as one of the speakers at the book launch, a move that did not sit well with the former.

Efforts to reach the duo to react to the incident proved abortive.

APC Kano senatorial candidate wanted for scamming Kuwaiti $1.3m boycott court appearance

In another development, APC Kano-Central senatorial candidate, Abdulkareem Abdulsalam Zaura is still on the radar of the EFCC.

Zaura is being charged by the anti-graft commission for allegedly defrauding a Kuwaiti of $1.3 million.

It was gathered that Zaura was said to have been absent from his re-arraignment at the Federal High Court in Kano.

