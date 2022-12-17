Peter Obi seems to rank higher than most of his rivals in the coming presidential election among some northerners

In fact, a top-level member of the Northern Elders Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that he will back Obi if he is the best candidate for Nigeria

However, Baba-Ahmed noted that for the elections to be credible and hitch-free, the security challenges must be addressed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the national director of publicity and advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has pledged to support Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

However, Baba-Ahmed, who is the elder brother of Obi's running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, said he will back the Labour Party's flagbearer if he is the best candidate among all others.

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said he can back Obi if he is the best candidate

Source: UGC

The northern elder statesman said in an interview with Channels TV on Saturday, December 17:

“I can only root for Obi and my younger brother Datti if they are the best candidates. You know I’m working on a project with Northern Elders Forum, which gives all the candidates a level playing ground.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking on what may negatively impact the coming elections, Baba-Ahmed noted that there are lots of security challenges that will affect the movement of voters, especially in the southeast.

His words:

“There is a huge problem that must be tackled decisively. If you look at the South East, IPOB, unknown gunmen, whatever are targeting people and moving freely. People are being prevented from voting because some people are burning INEC facilities.”

2023 presidency: Tinubu steps down for Peter Obi, sends message to Atiku? Facts surface

There was a viral claim on Twitter that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had dropped from the 2023 presidential race.

Part of the online claim is also that Tinubu has endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), ahead of the election.

Tinubu was reported to have stated that he made the rather sudden decision after carefully studying Obi's manifesto and found out that the former Anambra governor has much more to offer Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng