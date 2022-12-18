Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, a notable priest of the Roman Catholic Church, said some Igbo politicians and stakeholders are making effort to scuttle Peter Obi's presidential bid

The Catholic priest said the southeast is marginalised and should be allowed to produce Nigeria's next president

Rev. Fr. Obimma sent a strong message to APC's Bola Tinubu and PDP's Atiku Abubakar, revealing why the duo shouldn't be contesting for president in 2023

A notable priest of the Roman Catholic church, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, has berated some Igbo politicians and stakeholders, saying they have been making efforts to pull down one of their own who has been working very hard to become the next president of Nigeria.

The Christian cleric also berated the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for what he described as unfair treatment of the Igbo nation, and the southeast in the country's political trajectory.

Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma tackles Igbo politicians who are not supporting Peter Obi's presidential bid. Photo credit: Mokwugwo Solomon

Source: Original

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported that the priest, popularly known as Fr. Ebube Muonso, made the assertion in a homily during a midnight programme at the Holy Ghost Adoration ground, Uke, on Friday, December 16.

APC, PDP have marginalised the southeast, says Rev. Fr. Obimma

The spiritual director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, and the Parish Priest, Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish, Umudioka, both in Anambra, said the two leading political parties, APC and PDP have, over the years, marginalized the southeast.

Rev. Fr. Obimma added that the two political parties had, at different times, promised to rotate the country's presidency to the southeast but later reneged in their promises.

He said:

"Why is it that in every election period, the APC and PDP will continue to deceive the southeast. I read that the PDP candidate said he will hand over to a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction after his tenure.

"APC has been saying similar thing before giving the presidential ticket to Tinubu, and the two parties have used the southeast as a slave region to win elections.

"The painful thing is that Igbo politicians, who should come back home, join hands with their brother and other stakeholders to realize the dream, are playing slave roles in the two parties. All the Igbo politicians following Atiku and Tinubu are selfish; looking for what will enter their pockets.

"When prominent Nigerians like Obasanjo, Babangida, and very many eminent Nigerians and ethnic nationalities are marketing the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, who is making giant strides in the polity, some selfish Igbo politicians are busy de-marketing him for their selfish interests."

Southeast must be allowed to produce next president in 2023, Rev. Fr. Obimma insists

Rev. Fr. Obimma insisted that the southeast should be allowed to produce the next president, noting that the last time the region had a shot at the presidency was 40 years ago when Alex Ekwueme was vice president.

He wondered whether Nigeria has a conspiracy that the presidency may never come to the southeast.

"It still surprises me that Tinubu, whose brother, Osinbajo, is presently occupying the position of vice president, and whose brother, Olusegun Obasanjo, was president for eight years in this present democratic dispensation, is saying that it is his turn to be president.

"Southwest where Tinubu comes from has produced a president and vice president for 16 years in the last 20 years. The South-South has equally produced president for six years, and a vice president for two years within the same period.

"The southeast remains the only zone in Southern Nigeria yet to produce president for this country in the present democratic dispensation and, of course, since the end of the civil war in 1970.

"Again, why should Atiku Abubakar from North, whose brother, Muhammadu Buhari, will complete his eight-year tenure in 2023, insist on succeeding his brother? What this shows is that southeast is not important in Nigeria’s political equation. Nigeria and Nigerians need to be reminded that southeast is equally a stakeholder and shareholder in Nigeria, and should not be relegated to the background.

"The southeast has played supportive roles in the PDP and APC to candidates from other regions, and those parties still feel that southeast is not worth producing Nigeria’s president. As far as I am concerned, what southeast is experiencing in Nigeria is pure marginalization."

He said 2023 is the most glaring opportunity for the southeast to produce the president of Nigeria and warned that the opportunity must not be allowed to slip off.

The cleric also called on Nigerian youths and women to get their voters cards, unite, and take over Nigeria from the forces that have held it down over the years.

