The presidential flag bearer of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured that his administration will be a stepping stone to the Igbo presidency in 2031.

He called on the Anambra electorate, and the Southeast in general to support the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket; saying that only his presidency will have a soft spot for the Igbo people, and hand over Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2031.

Legit's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Atiku as making the promise while addressing PDP supporters gathered at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Thursday, December 15, 202, during the party's presidential campaign rally in the state.

Atiku further promised that if elected, he would prioritize the dredging of the River Niger; completion of the Onitsha seaport, among other things.

He thanked Governor Charles Soludo for the hospitality extended to him during the visit, and assured that as in-law, his government would make the state feel sense of belonging if elected.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Senator (Dr.) Iyocha Ayu, urged Anambra electorate to cast their votes for PDP; contending that a good in-law like Atiku will do better than the son of the state, if elected.

Ayu went memory lane on how Alex Ekwueme, Atiku Abubakar, himself and others sacrificed their time and resources to form PDP, and urged Anambra people not to abandon the party.

Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, in his speech, described the party's flag bearer, Atiku, as a sellable product, a man of impeccable character, and a unifier.

Earlier, the Director General of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Aminu Tambowal of Sokoto State, said that the PDP presidential flag is the most balanced of all the political parties; saying that it reflects the Nigerian dream.

The event was attended by ten PDP governors, senators, former ministers, and members of the national assembly, including Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Ben Ndi Obi, Senator Deno Melaye, as well as former Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs Josephine Aneni; and former Minister for Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, among thousands of other party stalwarts.

Source: Legit.ng