Reno Omokri has come after Peter Obi again, alleging that the Labour Party presidential candidate's importation caused the shutdown of Dangote's tomato paste factory in Kano

The popular PDP chieftain asked if Obi still expects the people of Kano allegedly affected by his "exploitation" to vote for him

Recall that Omokri had earlier claimed Obi is the single largest importer of consumer items in Nigeria, adding that Naira is collapsing because people like the LP flagbearer

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has made a huge allegation against Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), ahead of the 2023 general election.

Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claimed that the massive importation of foreign tomato paste from Europe by Obi, a wealthy businessman, led to the shutdown of the tomato paste factory built by Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, in Kano.

Reno Omokri alleged that Peter Obi's massive importation caused the shutdown of Dangote's tomato paste factory in Kano. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Mr. Peter Obi, Professor Yemi Osinbajo

The former presidential aide made the claim in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Twitter.

The tweet reads:

"Dangote’s tomato paste factory in Kano had to close shop due to massive importation of cheaper foreign tomato paste from Europe.

"Guess who is behind that importation? Peter Obi. And he expects the millions of Kano people affected by his exploitation to vote for him?"

Reno Omokri's allegation: Nigerians react

lilvic , @Mlilvic, said:

"The question you should ask yourself before this tweet is. “How come foreign imported tomatoes is cheaper to homemade”."

deNIyor ‍♂️, @ideniyor, said:

"The cost of production in Nigeria is high due to poor power supply."

Àgbà Akin, @Kynsofficial, said:

"Wait what??? Shouldn’t they be thankful and rallied behind Peter Obi? Did you read what you tweeted?"

Fortune, @general_bruce2, said:

"So Importers don't pay import duty and all sorts of tax to the federal govt. At the end the import is still cheaper than the locally sourced."

Azeez Adeniyi, @Adeniyi66, said:

"Meanwhile Tinubu provided conducive business environment for the same Dangote to establish world largest refinery in Lagos. Tinubu is NOT Atiku and Peter Obi's mate.

2023: Reno Omokri hits Peter Obi over Labour Party presidential candidate's business model

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omokri claimed Obi is the single largest importer of consumer items in Nigeria.

He also alleged that the Naira is collapsing because people like Obi import what can be produced in Nigeria.

The 48-year-old author who is rooting for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, also stated that Obi's family shopping outlet only sells imported goods.

Source: Legit.ng