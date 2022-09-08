Reno Omokri is not backing down in his daily criticisms of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate

Resuming his daily verbal attacks on Obi, Omokri, a former presidential aide focused on the business interests of the former Anambra governor

The Delta-born author also stated that business decisions made by people like Obi is also affecting the naira

Twitter - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has claimed that Peter Obi is the single largest importer of consumer items into Nigeria.

Omokri also stated that the Naira is collapsing because people like Obi import what can be produced in Nigeria.

Peter Obi has ignored Reno Omokri since the former presidential aide commenced daily attacks on his person. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The 48-year old author made the claims on Twitter as he resumes his daily routine of attacking Obi.

Omokri, who is rooting for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, also stated that Obi's family shopping outlet only sells imported goods.

He wrote:

“Go to Obi’s Next Cash and Carry. All you see are goods imported from China and Europe. Does he even sell tomato paste from Dangote’s Kano factory? We know he sells the CHEAPER IMPORTED brand. And this is Obi that wants to move Nigeria from consumption to production?

“Obi can’t be the single largest importer of consumer items into Nigeria and be talking about production. We are not all smitten with his rhetoric. Some of us do think you know. The Naira is collapsing because people like Obi import what can be produced in Nigeria!”

2023: Reno Omokri seeking relevance with Peter Obi's name, says LP supporters

Recall that the campaign team of Obi recently accused Omokri of using Obi’s name to remain relevant on his social media.

The Obi campaign team, named Obi-Datti Movement, in a statement on Thursday, August 25 described Omokri as a frustrated man.

The supporters said the recent remarks of Omokri about Obi shows he is a social busybody.

2023: Fayose's brother donates hotel to boost Peter Obi's campaign

Meanwhile, Isaac, a younger brother to the former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has announced the donation of his property, Viewpoint Resort, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital to the Obi campaign team.

Announcing his donation via a now viral video on Twitter, the younger Fayose called on all 'Obidients' in the area to get familiar with the location.

He also said the place is not in use for now as he had earlier put it up for sale, before he changed his mind to donate it to the Labour Party.

Source: Legit.ng