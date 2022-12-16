The presidential candidate of the PDD, Atiku Abubakar is the latest victim of social media troll

In a viral video that surfaced on social media, Atiku was seen being helped down a staircase by security men at the Anambra state rally

Netizens commenting on the video likened Atiku to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Anambra, Awka - Netizens did not spare the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar when a viral video of security men assisting him down a staircase surfaced on social media.

Atiku who was in Akwa, the state capital of Anambra on Thursday, December 15 for his presidential campaign rally was being introduced to the podium by his presidential campaign spokesperson, Senator Dino Melaye when the incident transpired.

A screengrab of Atiku Abubakar being helped down the podium by three security personnel at the Anambra presidential rally. Photo: @IU_Wakilii

Source: Twitter

In what seems like a dig aimed at Atiku and the PDP, Imran U. Wakili, a supporter of Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the Twitter handle @IU_Wakilii, said:

"I thought Atiku is strong and Agile what’s going on here?

"You see the God of Tinubu ehn!!! , Atiku is everything his fans said Tinubu was, From AP PDP to now walking with help "

Netizens react

In what seems like a mixed reaction, some netizens took to the comment sections to air their thoughts on the video as well as Atiku.

@Boboem4 said:

"Packaging Atiku from left and right. They wished Tinubu bad they are receiving it through Atiku in multiple."

Contrastingly, in defence of Atiku, @CAPT__Vincent said:

"Your party is just a useless party that has a useless set of supporters; you just want to make people believe your candidate isn’t the only sick candidate in the race; when clearly he’s the only one that’s sick and not fit to walk on his own."

@djudje12 said:

"Another sick man being supported like Tinubu. Nigerians please let dodge this sick bullets. Vote Stong and Agile Peter Obi."

