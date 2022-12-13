Former President Obasanjo cryptically spoke about endorsing a presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 elections

The elder statesman said if he puts his "hand on someone", it means he believes Nigeria will benefit from the person if elected

OBJ as he is fondly called then went on to say that he believes that he and Pa Ayo Adebanjo "stand for the same thing"

Pa Adebanjo, the leader of Afenifere, is a known supporter of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

Enugu - Ahead of the 2023 general election, former President Olusegun Obasanjo says he is working with other elder statesmen to enthrone a new Nigeria, where everyone would have a sense of belonging and there would be justice for all.

The former president said this on Monday, December 12, at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Secretariat in Enugu, Vanguard reported.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says he is working with other elder statesmen to enthrone a new Nigeria. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the elder statesman during his visit signed a condolence register opened by the group of elders for the First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, who died on Tuesday, November 1.

The leader of the apex Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, also signed the register in honour of the deceased.

2023 elections: Obasanjo reveals who Nigeria needs

Speaking during the visit, Obasanjo said Nigeria is currently at a crossroads in her political history and needs a leader with the right character and capacity to reposition the country.

He said the major problem with Nigeria was the dearth of leaders with the right type of character, who should be trusted with the leadership role.

Speaking about endorsement, Obasanjo said if he puts his "hand on someone", it means he believes Nigeria will benefit from the person if elected.

“So, if I put my hand on someone, it means that comparing with the other, I see that there is a merit that will be of benefit to Nigeria. And I believe that Chief Adebanjo stands for the same thing," he said.

Legit.ng notes that Pa Adebanjo is backing Obi of the Labour Party to become president in 2023.

Obasanjo said although he had paid his dues in Nigeria, he would not relent in pushing for justice, adding that the problem with the country is not ethnic but national.

Nigerians react to Obasanjo's statement

Jason Bright said on Facebook:

"Please we don't need your hand , anyone who wins election will stand as a winner don't put any malpractice hand your the cause of Nigeria suffering today."

Uwolloh Henry Nony said:

"Posterity will never forget you Baba..God & nature will forever be beautiful to you..You are about to make the greatest sacrifice of all time in the history of Nigeria & the world at large..You are a Hero already..#Obidatti #greaternaijainthemaking"

Igwilo Arthur said:

"It is good to join hands to enthrone genuine leadership rather than extending the woes with new Leadership with poor health, questionable background and questionable source of wealth being flaunted."

Rasaq Adeshina Adetunji said:

"Na lie. You want a stooge that will guarantee permanent hands on the cake. That's all!"

2023 elections: Obasanjo reportedly backs southern presidency

Meanwhile, previous reports indicate that Obasanjo lent his voice to the rotation of the presidency from the north to the south when the leadership of a socio-cultural group in Tiv, Benue Mzough U Tiv (MUT) visited him at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence in Ogun recently.

He also allegedly advised the Middle-Belt region to continue in its advocacy for a rotational presidency in Nigeria.

