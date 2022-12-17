According to Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, President Muhammadu Buhari has had an exceptional opportunity of leading Nigeria twice, both as a military head of state and a civilian president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jonathan said this on Friday, December 16, in his goodwill message to President Buhari is turning 80 years on Saturday, December 17.

The former Nigerian leader pointed out that in seven years, his successor has offered his best efforts in the pursuit of the aspirations for the country.

Jonathan also wished the president well throughout the remaining months in office.

In a message released by his special adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said:

“I am delighted to felicitate you on the occasion of your 80th birthday. I join your family , friends and other well-wishers to thank God for the gift of life and the strength to pilot the affairs of this nation for the past seven and a half years.

“As a leader, you are one of the few Nigerians who have been privileged to administer our country at different political eras; both as a military Head of State and civilian president. During these times, you have offered your best efforts in the pursuit of your aspirations for the nation.

“As you celebrate, I wish you the strength, peace and God’s guidance in the remaining months of your administration and even beyond. On behalf of my family, I wish you a happy birthday.”

Source: Legit.ng