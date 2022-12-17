President Muhammadu Buhari continues to get accolades from Nigerians home and abroad as he celebrates his 80th birthday

Nigerian youths of Tiv extraction have joined other citizens in celebrating the president as he marks his birth anniversary

The group said the president has restored the respect Nigeria used to get under the committee of nations globally

fFCT, Abuja - The umbrella body of Tiv youths across the globe have joined other Nigerians in congratulating Hon. Mike Msuaan has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday anniversary,

The president of Tiv Youths Council Worldwide, Hon Mike Msuaan sent felicitations to the president on behalf of the council in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Saturday, December 17.

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide praised Buhari for his efforts in tackling insecurity in the country. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Hon. Msuaan, specifically, praised President Buhari for:

“his focus, patriotism and excellent performance in leadership as president of Nigeria. This has restored the respect and earned more for the the country.”

Part of the statement read:

“We join your family, friends, well wishers and political associates to heartily congratulate you on your 80th birthday celebration.

“Your leadership of the most populous black nation in Africa has restored respect and dignity to Nigeria. You have have redefined governance and lifted the bar of leadership with your selflessness and integrity. Not even your fiercest critics will accuse you of corruption.

“Democracy has flourished under you. You have returned governance to the people by refusing to upset the electoral process to unduly favour anyone, not even members of your party. You subject them to the wishes of the people and made it possible that the electorates determine who governs them.

“The massive infrastructural drive of your A\administration remains the biggest milestone and legacy. With infrastructure put in place, the economy can flourish. The Second Niger bridge is a testimony of your commitment to develop all sections of the country.

“You have worked tirelessly to tame the spate of insecurity in the country. Much has been achieved and much more needs to be done. With the arrival of most of the military hardware and gadgets, the military is equipped to deal with insurgency, banditry and other criminal elements. Nigerians look up to you for this.”

The group also expressed optimism that President Buhari will conduct the most transparent, free and fair elections in 2023.

Buhari At 80: President saved Nigeria from collapsing, says APC chieftain

Meanwhile, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Obidike Chukwuebuka has hailed President Buhari as he celebrates his 80th birthday anniversary.

The member of the APC presidential campaign council, contact and mobilization, said Buhari saved Nigeria from collapsing.

Obidike who hails from Anambra also appreciated the president for the construction of the Second Niger Bridge and other various federal roads in the southeast.

Tinubu salutes Buhari at 80, commends president’s commitment to nation-building

On his part, the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says President Buhari is patriotic and noble.

Tinubu further described President Buhari as a man with commitment to nation-building.

He further eulogised the president, describing him as a man that possesses the qualities of selflessness and uncommon zeal.

