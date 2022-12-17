Video of Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministry prophesizing that President Muhammadu Buhari will die in 2019 has resurfaced online

Nigerians have started reacting to the video as President Buhari celebrates his 80th birthday, about 4 years after the cleric made the prophecy

Some of the commenters have wondered how the religious leader would feel after seeing that President Buhari did not just live longer than he had prophesized

President Muhammadu Buhari clocked 80 on Saturday, December 17, and congratulatory messages have started pouring in for the Nigerian leader.

But in 2019, Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry, Auchi, prophesized that the President that clocked 80 would die in 2019.

Reactions as video of Apostle Suleman prophesizing President Buhari's death resurfaces

The video of the prophecy which was made prior to the 2019 election has surfaced online and has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakayi who shared the video captioned it:

"Someone should tell this guy that today is Buhari's 80th birthday, and he is still the President of Nigeria."

Some of the reactions are listed below:

Abdullah Omoloye in his reaction said:

"Some people will still go to his church tomorrow 'to be guided'. Liar. Scammer. False Prophet"

Mobolaji Johnson Ojo said:

"God can not be mocked. All the fake prophecy against Buhari was hate prophecies. They are have started again. But God but them to shame"

Another netizen with name, Ketura, asked:

"And dis same congregation still de attend dis man church. Buhari no only campaigned, he won de elections, sworn in, has ruled for 7yrs plus and will hand over to Tinubu on May 2023 Insha Allah . Fake prophets everywhere"

A Twitter user with the handle, YettyO (JP), said:

"How does this man feel now? After seeing Buhari did not die and he contested the election and won !!!!"

Reacting to the video, Rita Ilefa, a Nigerian on Twitter said:

"All this Pastors that will be saying what opposition party money told them rather than what God is telling, I wonder how people feel comfortable in such churches, where a pastor will leave the work of God and be involved in political games of lies."

