The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced that its portal will be open for recruitment from Monday, December 12.

The announcement for the commencement recruitment application was made known via the NSCDC official website.

The NSCDC has announced that online applications will commence on Monday, December 12. Photo: NSCDC

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, prospective applicants are enjoined to know that application for the NSCDC recruitment exercise is free for all.

It is also important to know that the application form is obtainable online and all application process is fully digital.

Below is a guide on how to apply

1. Visit the website: Prospective applicants are urged to visit the website at www.nscdc.gov.ng or cdfipb.careers to read all the instructions, terms, and conditions required for application.

2. Click on apply: After which the prospective applicant has perused through the instructions made available on the website, he or she is enjoined to click on the APPLY icon to proceed application.

3. Enter bio-date: This is the stage where the application begins properly and all personal details requested inside the form are to be filled in appropriately. Some of the possible details include full name, state of origin, gender, national identity number, and a whole lot more.

4. Upload your certificates and National ID: At the close end of the application, applicants will b requested to upload their academic certificate as well as their national identification.

5. Submit your application: This is the last and final step. All that is required of the applicant is to click on the submit icon after all details have been properly filled.

Civil Defence Recruitment Requirements 2022

Height (Male) – 1.68m

Height (Female) – 1.65m

Age – 18-30

Academic Requirement – B.Sc, HND or OND, WASSCE

Source: Legit.ng