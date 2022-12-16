Mohammed Abubakar, the immediate former governor of Bauchi state, has been suspended from the APC in his ward

According to the Makama/Sarkin Baki Ward executive, the ex-governor was suspended because of his anti-party activities

But the state chapter of the party on Friday in a press statement declared the suspension as null and void, stating due process was not followed

Bauchi, Bauchi - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state is sinking into a deep leadership crisis as the purported suspension of the immediate ex-governor Mohammed Abubakar is overruled.

The leadership of the state chapter of the APC declared that the suspension of Abubakar by the Makama/Sarkin Baki Ward executive of the party is null and void, adding that it did not follow due process, Tribune reported.

The executive at the ward level had stated that they unanimously resolved to suspend the former governor at an emergency meeting held on Tuesday, December 14.

Why former governor of Bauchi, Muhammed Abubakar was suspended

This was contained in a letter jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of the APC at Makama/Sarkin Baki Ward, Sa'idu Karau and Abdullahi.

According to the letter of suspension, Abubakar was suspended for 2 reasons.

The ward executive stated that he was suspended because of anti-party activities and exhibition of conduct that embarrassed and had adverse effects on the party.

This amounted that Abubakar's actions bringing hatred, contempt and ridicule to the party.

But the leadership of the APC in the state released a statement on Friday, December 16.

The statement is titled:

"Reversal of Unlawful Suspension of His Excellency, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, SAN, from All Progressives Congress (APC), dated 15th December 2022 and signed by Adamu Aliyu Jallah, State Publicity Secretary, APC Bauchi State reversed the suspension."

