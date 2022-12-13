Femi Fani-Kayode has disclosed a fresh rationale behind the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election

Femi Fani-Kayode, a spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC), has disclosed the reason Kashim Shettima, is the best option to be Bola Tinubu's running mate.

FFK maintained that the people in the core north, i.e the northeast and the northwest, where Shettima hailed from, are Muslims and if the party would get votes from there, the party has to consider religion.

What you need to know about APC Muslim-Muslim ticket, FFK reveals

According to the former minister, who spoke on a Twitter space on the topic, "How do you allay the fears of those that are apprehensive about the Tinubu/Shettima, Muslim/Muslim ticket?", religion plays a very key role in the core north.

He added that in a situation where you placed a southern Muslim whom many northern Muslims considered too liberal, with a Christian wife, children and so forth, and you placed such a person with a northern Christian, you tend to jeopardize your chances in the election.

Fani-Kayode stated that Tinubu did not say this but it is his own analysis of the development, adding that political pundits have to be sensitive to such a situation.

He further stated that in such a situation, you have to identify someone that can attract votes, one with remarkable intellectual depth and skill, loyalty and commitment to the course you are championing.

FFK then extolled the qualities of Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the APC while defending the choice of the party's Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Fani-Kayode, the spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, has again defended the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket.

FFK, as he is fondly called, said Tinubu has no intention to Islamize Nigeria, as he did not Islamize his home and has been kind and generous to the Christian community in Nigeria.

According to FFK, Tinubu dished out some portion of lands to RCCG and MFM along Ibadan expressway for to build their churches.

