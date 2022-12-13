Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a southern Christian group identified as Southern Nigerian Christian Vanguard (SNCV) said it may back APC's Bola Tinubu

Most Rev. Isaac Nwaobia, the group's national president, reportedly made this known at a meeting in Owerri, Imo state

A statement released after the meeting indicates that the group said it is wrong for another northerner to succeed President Buhari in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Owerri, Imo state - Despite fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, the Southern Nigerian Christian Vanguard (SNCV) says it is considering voting for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in 2023.

The Christian group argued that the APC's same-faith ticket is far better than another northerner retaining power after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office, The Nation reported.

A southern Christian group said it may support APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu in 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Most Rev. Isaac Nwaobia, the group's national president, said this at a meeting in Owerri, Imo state.

Legit.ng notes that the group's stance means it's against the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whose presidential candidate is a northerner, Atiku Abubakar.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It's an injustice for another to succeed Buhari in 2023, says Nwaobia

Nwaobia it would be a grave injustice for another Northerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after eight years.

A statement by Bishop Joseph Ajujungwa, the executive secretary of the organisation, quoted Nwaobia as saying that it would be grievous harm to the country’s unity for another northerner to succeed Buhari.

“Muslim-Muslim ticket is really not the issue now. What we are saying is that it is unthinkable for another Northerner coming to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“Where is the equity, where is the justice? A Southerner should succeed Buhari in order to preserve the unity of the country.

“We need a southern candidate to win not minding the religious inclination," the statement read in part.

Real permutation behind APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket, Femi Fani-Kayode reveals

In another report, Femi Fani-Kayode, a spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council disclosed the reason Kashim Shettima is the best option to be Tinubu's running mate.

He maintained that the people in the core north, that is the northeast and the northwest, where Shettima hailed from, are Muslims and if the party would get votes from there, the party has to consider religion.

According to the former minister, who spoke on a Twitter space on the topic, "How do you allay the fears of those that are apprehensive about the Tinubu/Shettima, Muslim/Muslim ticket?", religion plays a very key role in the core north.

Source: Legit.ng