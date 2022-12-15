The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit by Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba seeking to stop Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu from contesting the 2023 polls

Justice Inyang Ekwo on Thursday, December 15, ruled that a former minister of state for education lacked the legal capacity to sue Atiku and Tinubu

Moreover, Justice Ekwo slammed Incorporated Trustees of Rights for All International (RAI), a non-governmental organisation for its involvement in the case

Abuja - The candidacies of Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections have been upheld by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a proceeding presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, the court dismissed an earlier suit filed by a former minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and the Incorporated Trustees of Rights for All International (RAI), The Nation reports.

Nwajiuba, in the suit, prayed the court to disqualify the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, Justice Ekwo ruled that the plaintiffs lacked the legal capacity to have instituted the suit and as such, dismissed it.

The presiding judge also described the suit as incompetent and condemned the involvement of RAI, which claimed to be a non-government organisation, in a political case.

2023 presidency: Big trouble as Buhari's ex-minister presents evidence, files suit to disqualify Tinubu, Atiku

The Federal High Court was on Friday, September 30, called upon to disqualify Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's candidacy ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The lawsuit was filed at the court by Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the immediate past minister of state for education.

Alleged vote-buying by Tinubu during APC presidential primary

In his suit, Nwajiuba argued that Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), violated electoral laws during the ruling party's primary election.

The former minister, through his lawyer, Okere Nnamdi, told the court that the primary that produced Tinubu as the APC's candidate was marred with untold corruption as one of the aspirants, Rotimi Amaechi (ex-minister of transportation) complained that most delegates sold their votes.

