Bauchi state - There is uproar in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state as former governor Mohammed Abubakar, a member of the party, reportedly endorsed the second term bid of Governor Bala Mohammed.

Governor Mohammed is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that Abubakar was the governor of Bauchi state from 2015 to 2019. He was defeated by the incumbent governor, Mohammed of the PDP.

How former APC governor endorsed PDP's Bala Mohammed

According to Premium Times, Abubakar endorsed Governor Mohammed during a dinner organised by the state government in his honour after he was recently nominated a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

In his speech during the dinner, Abubakar said he was happy with the magnanimity of the incumbent governor.

The APC chieftain said when he organised a dinner in his honour in Abuja, he was surprised when Mohammed attended.

“This is how politics should be played. It should be played without rancour. Today, PDP is leading in Bauchi, yesterday it was APC. Someone who is in PDP today may join APC tomorrow,” Abubakar was quoted as saying.

He commended the incumbent governor for what he called the giant strides he achieved in “many sectors of the economy.”

How former governor Abubakar snubbed APC guber candidate

Bauchi APC members were reportedly angry as Abubakar allegedly snubbed a dinner earlier organised in his honour by the APC governorship candidate, Sadique Abubakar.

Salisu Ahmad-Barau, the spokesperson of the Sidique Abubakar campaign, said the former governor betrayed the APC candidate.

He said both the former governor was in Abuja two days before the organised dinner when Mr Abubakar said it should be called off.

The former governor cited security reasons for not attending but Barau said the campaign team made its investigation and found out that he was planning to attend the Bauchi state government's dinner.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the National Youth Council of the APC in the state, Alkaseem Nuhu said the former governor should be investigated immediately for his anti-party act.

2023 elections: Reactions trail APC crisis in Bauchi

Sadiq Last Don Kobi said on Facebook:

"It's true and I agreed that our former governor means well for the development of the state by showing his support and courageous remark to our present governor."

Isah Abubakar said:

"Will not affect the chance of APC in Bauchi anymore.Mark my words."

Abbas S Gital said:

" Politics, sometimes the best way to pay back is to pay evil with evil, in 2019 election top APC senator's and rep's regrouped themselves and fought the incumbent governor of their party (APC) and voted him out to give chance for PDP candidates to emerged as a winner, so I see nothing wrong if history repeat itself, Abubakar who was defeated by Muhammad kauran is now supporting kauran and leaving his party candidates....revenge."

