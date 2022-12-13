Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC has arrived in northwest Nigeria to kick off his presidential campaign

The APC presidential candidate was said to have stormed the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, the venue of the rally slated for Tuesday, December 13

Reliable sources say the former Lagos governor came to the venue in the company of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Senator Uba Sani, APC's gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna

Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has arrived at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, the venue of his presidential campaign in Kaduna.

The Nation reports that Tinubu arrived at the venue in the company of Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the APC's governorship flagbearer for the state, Senator Uba Sani.

Photos of Tinubu's arrival in Kaduna were shared on Facebook by one of his outspoken allies, Joe Igbokwe.

The success of Tinubu's campaign here will determine a lot for him in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

This is majorly because the north has a big stake in national elections, due to its massive population.

Naturally, then, the north decides, to a great extent, which presidential candidate will claim the presidency in 2023.

Why north is supporting Tinubu, influential APC senator opens up

The Zamfara coordinator of the presidential campaign council (PCC), Senator Kabiru Marafa, has said that APC stakeholders in the state are rooting for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because of his honesty, fairness, sincerity, and trustworthiness.

He made this disclosure through a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday, November 17, by the state APC publicity secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.

Marafa, at a meeting with community-based institutions, spoke on the need to further discuss the ability and capacity of the APC in the state.

The northern politician was quoted to have said:

“The Zamfara APC PCC leadership, under Sen Marafa, has continued to mobilise more support for Sen. Tinubu and Gov. Bello Matawalle, as well as all APC candidates in the 2023 general elections..."

