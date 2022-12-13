The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has made a fresh appointment to his campaign council

Ahead of the February 25, 2023, presidential and national assembly elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has inaugurated a 60-member Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

During the process, a former stalwart of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Okey Ofor, emerged as the coordinator of the presidential campaign management committee.

Atiku has appointed a former chieftain of APGA to his 2023 presidential campaign council. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, reports that Offor was a former local government chairmanship candidate of APGA in Nnewi Nnewi LGA.

He is also said to be a strong supporter of the ruling party in Anambra state before his recent appointment.

The event, held at the party's local government secretariat in Nnewi North, on Saturday, December 10, was attended by hundreds of party members and supporters in the area.

Speaking during the inauguration, the state deputy director in charge of election management, Samben Nwosu, told his audience that the PDP is a brainchild of an illustrious son of the state, the late Alex Ekwueme.

Nwosu added that the party should be supported by citizens of the state, especially in the 2023 election.

He also assured that if Atiku is supported to become president, it would take eight years for power to ship to Southeast; as against 16 years that it would take the region to produce a president should Tinubu win.

His words:

"We are optimistic that Atiku will win the 2023 presidential election. So, our best bet as a state, and as a people is to support PDP; so that we shall be part of history in the making."

Also speaking, the coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Management Committee in the council area, Okey Ofor, assured that his committee would discharge its responsibility without fear or favour.

He urged members of the committee to make necessary sacrifices to ensure victory for the party in 2023.

The chairman of the PCC in the area, Osaeloka Osigwe, said that the campaign would redouble its efforts to ensure a good outing for PDP in Nnewi LGA in particular, and Anambra in general.

in addition, the PDP House of Assembly candidate for Nnewi North State Constituency for the 2023 general election, Iloka Ike, said that delivering results for PDP in Anambra State should be a collective responsibility.

Ike urged party supporters to work as a team to ensure victory.

