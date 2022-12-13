There are outcries from the PDP southwest that the geopolitical zone has never produced a national chairman

One of those who are speaking about this is Chief Bode George, a chieftain of the PDP who spoke on the issue on Tuesday, December 13

George in his statement on Tuesday listed not less than four PDP national chairmen who have emerged from the north-central

Some bigwigs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), especially members of the Integrity Group, have serious issues with the fact most of the party's national chairmen have been from the north-central region.

The election of a northerner to lead the party's national affairs now seem like an unwholesome tradition for the PDP which many of its chieftains are kicking against.

In this piece, Legit.ng takes a look at a list of PDP chairmen who are of north-central extraction (includin the current boss, Iyorchia Ayu).

Ayu is the current national chairman of the PDP (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

See the list below:

Solomon Lar Audu Ogbe Amadu Ali Kawu Baraje

Speaking on this on Tuesday, December 13, Chief Bode George, lamented that the southwest has never produced a national chairman since its inception.

He stated:

“Take for example, what I am angry about is, the first chairman was the late Solomon Lar from north-central. The second chairman, north-central. The third chairman, Audu Ogbe, was from north-central. The fourth chairman, Amadu Ali, from north-central; Kawu Baraje, from Kwara, was also north-central. Now you have Ayu, also north-central.

“The south-west has never enjoyed this position since the party started almost 25 years ago. What is our crime? If you are telling us you want to rule this country, you have to weave all the tribes and all the people together.

“That is the major problem, and unless that is resolved, I will not vote for our own candidate.”

