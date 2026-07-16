Canada Immigration has announced a temporary pause on new applications for the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP)

The Canadian government stated that the decision was made to manage immigration pressures

Despite the pause, families can still bring their parents and grandparents to Canada through the newly updated pathway

The Government of Canada has announced a major policy change that will affect thousands of immigrants, including the large Nigerian diaspora, who wish to bring their older relatives to North America permanently.

In an official notice released on July 15, 2026, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that it is pausing the intake of new applications under the popular Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) until further notice.

Canada share a fresh update on their immigration policy. Photo credit: Mark Carney

Source: UGC

Why Canada paused the PGP program

According to the official statement from IRCC, the pause is a strategic decision to maintain a well-managed and sustainable immigration system.

The Canadian government explained that public interest in the PGP program has consistently and significantly exceeded the number of available spaces allocated under its annual levels plan.

To manage this pressure responsibly and prevent backlogs from spiralling out of control, IRCC will not accept new "interest to sponsor" forms or invite new sponsors to apply.

However, individuals who already have active applications in the system can breathe a sigh of relief. IRCC confirmed that it will continue processing existing PGP applications.

Things to know about Canada's Super Visa

While the pathway to permanent residency via the PGP is temporarily closed to new applicants, IRCC emphasised that family reunification remains a key priority.

Parents and grandparents can still travel to Canada and spend extended periods with their families using the Super Visa.

Key features of the Super Visa include:

Extended Stays: It allows eligible parents and grandparents to stay in Canada for up to five years at a time. Long Validity: The visa offers multiple entries into Canada for up to 10 years. Increased Accessibility: IRCC recently eased the application process for the Super Visa by relaxing certain income and health insurance requirements, making it a more viable option for many families.

Canada opens job application portal for Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Canada called on skilled professionals to explore employment opportunities and immigration pathways aimed at filling labour shortages across the country.

The invitation forms part of Canada's efforts to attract international talent to support key sectors of its economy.

Source: Legit.ng