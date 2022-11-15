It's celebration galore in the camp of the PDP as the party's national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu is celebrating his birthday

PDP officials and members have joined other party faithful in celebrating the ma who will steer the ship of the political platform in 2023

A fast-rising PDP youth group has also send heart-warming felicitations to the party's national chairman

FCT, Abuja - The PDP New Generation has paid a tribute to the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Benue-born Ayu, a former Senate president clocked 70 on Tuesday, November 15 and he has been celebrated my many of the opposition party's faithful.

Iyorchia Ayu has been commended for managing the affairs of the PDP well.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the PDP New Generation and signed by its director-general, Audu Mahmood read:

“In the face of flaws, too many people assume cynical perspectives, rather than facts. As young Nigerians, we have watched how Senator Ayu has maturely managed a delicate scenario, which would have consumed many things.

“Today, we celebrate a leader who has contributed to the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria.

“As the undisputed national chairman of the largest political party in Nigeria, and one of the founding fathers of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, he has served in many capacities, a former Senate President and a former minister who has held several portfolios.

“Your actions and style of leadership, inspire young people to do more and become more. As you attain this ‘young’ age of 70, we can only pray for good health, peace and happiness.

“We pray for more life, for you to continue inspiring millions of young Nigerians and pray for more wisdom to steer the PDP to victory in the coming 2023 general elections.

“Happy Birthday ‘Mr. Chairman’ aka ‘Mr. Magnanimous.’”

PDP launches Recover Agenda as Atiku reveals special plan for Niger Delta

Meanwhile, the PDP on Friday, November 11 launched its 'Recover Nigeria' campaign at a breakfast meeting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The event which was organised by the Strategic Communications Directorate of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council provided an opportunity for the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to interact with young people from the Abuja business community.

Speaking at the session, Atiku said the ministry of Niger Delta should be situated in the oil-rich region and not in Abuja.

Shehu of Borno receives Atiku, laments neglect of Chad Basin for 8 years

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba lamented the neglect in the operation of the Lake Chad Basin when Atiku visited him.

The traditional ruler urged the PDP presidential candidate to prioritise the project if he is elected in the 2023 polls.

He also called on the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar to do all that he can to reinvigorate the Chad Basin, which he said is connected to the overall well-being of the people of Borno and its environs.

