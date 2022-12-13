Despite threats by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deal with those attacking its facilities ahead of the 2023 elections, another incident occurred for the fourth time

This is as suspected hoodlums burnt down INEC, PDP offices in Imo state and Kaduna state on Monday, December 12

This ugly incident has become a trend in the nation's polity as the electoral commission maintained its move to stop the forthcoming general election

On Monday, December 12, suspected hoodlums unleashed a spate of violent attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) building in Owerri, Imo State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign office in Gombe State, razing the two facilities and further heightening anxiety about the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

This was even as the Nigerian Air Force bombed terrorists’ hideouts in the three Local Government Areas of Birnin-Gwari, Igabi and Chikun of Kaduna State, killing scores of the hoodlums.

The attack on INEC facilities is a threat to the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

The operation, it was learned, was aimed at clearing the areas of the criminals ahead of the forthcoming polls, The Punch reported.

During the Monday assault on the INEC office, the police killed three of the attackers while one police officer died and another one sustained injuries.

Legit.ng gathered that this was the third attack on the commission’s facilities in the state in less than two weeks.

Attack on INEC office: Police finally speak, expose those responsible

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and their armed group the Eastern Security Network have been accused of setting fire to the Independent National Electoral Commission's office.

The allegation against the group was made by the Imo state police command on Sunday, December 4.

According to the police, the groups carried out the attack but were repelled by a strong force of security operatives deployed to the facility.

Despite attacks on INEC offices, Hope Uzodimma assures Imolites that there be election in Imo

Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo state has said that the attack on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state is politically motivated.

Speaking on Monday, December 12, at the police headquarters in Owerri said the attack commended the bravery of the Nigerian Police Force and other sister agencies for foiling the attack at the INEC office in Owerri.

Uzodimma noted that his administration would continue to support and encourage security agents in the fight to ensure the state was secured.

