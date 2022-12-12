The crisis rocking the PDP is worsening as some key party chieftains are now reportedly avoiding each other

Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP vice presidential candidate, allegedly avoided Governor Wike at Makurdi on Monday, December 12

Wike and other aggrieved PDP governors are not supporting Atiku/Okowa's 2023 presidential bid due to an unresolved crisis

Makurdi, Benue state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa reportedly avoided Governor Nyesom Wike at Makurdi, the Benue state capital, on Monday, December 12.

According to The Nation, Okowa, who is also Delta state governor, arrived at the Makurdi airport in company with some members of the PDP Campaign Council on their way to Lafia, Nasarawa state, for a campaign rally.

PDP vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa reportedly avoided Governor Wike in Makurdi amid the party's crisis.

The newspaper cited a top government official as saying Benue Governor Samuel Ortom had gone to the Makurdi airport to receive Wike who was billed to commission a project in the state.

The official, who spoke anonymously, said:

“When Governor Ortom arrived at the airport he met Governor Okowa who had just landed in Makurdi.

“The two governors exchanged banters and Okowa told Ortom that he and others were waiting for the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar whose flight was being expected to land anytime soon.

“That was when Governor Ortom pointed it out to Okowa that it was against protocol for the Delta Governor and Atiku to enter his state without the courtesy of informing him.

“While the two Governors were still discussing, another aircraft carrying Governor Wike arrived and Governor Ortom left for the tarmac to receive the Rivers Governor.

“Governor Okowa who was in one of the cars parked at the airport waiting for Atiku’s arrival, did not come out to exchange greetings with Governor Wike, even though he saw him coming out of the airport with Governor Ortom.

“It was apparent that Okowa deliberately avoided Wike for whatever reasons”.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP called on the aggrieved members to forget the past and join the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

The PDP national chairman made the call on Wednesday, December 7, at the party's presidential rally in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

He noted that it was the unity of the party that made it defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2022 governorship election in Osun state.

