The PDP's leadership is making efforts to close all ranks before the commencement of the 2023 general elections

Sources close to the party have informed newsmen, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Aminu Tambuwal will meet with Governor Samuel Ortom in Benue

This came after Tambuwal's recent visit to Makurdi to see Ortom who happens to be one of Governor Nyesom Wike's strong allies

There are indications that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may increase its effort to resolve pending issues and unite its aggrieved members before the end of 2022.

A source who spoke with Nigerian Tribune stated on Monday, December 12, that the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Aminu Tambuwal, are planning to meet with Governor Samuel Ortom, a member of the Integrity Group.

Atiku is trying to reconcile with Wike and his allies (Photo: Governor Samuel Ortom, Atiku Abubakar)

The proposed meeting is coming on the heels of Tambuwal's recent visit to Ortom in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

The source who pleaded anonymity said:

“Tambuwal came to seek reconciliation with Governor Ortom but Ortom told him that he cannot take any decision on his own, that he should meet with Wike and the other members of the G-5."

According to the same source, that arrangements would be made to receive Atiku and Tambuwal in the state capital before Christmas in a bid to achieve peace in the PDP.

