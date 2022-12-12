PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has revealed his plans for IPOB and other agitators across Nigeria

The former vice president said will negotiate with the proscribed group, adding that what the agitators want is more autonomy

Atiku who spoke at The People’s Townhall in Abuja said his plan on restructuring and devolution of more powers and resources will end the agitations

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said he will negotiate with the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other agitators if elected in the 2023 elections.

Atiku made known his plan to tackle the agitations by separatists in the country on Sunday, December 11, at The People’s Townhall in Abuja, Channels TV reported.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar says he will negotiate with IPOB if elected in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The event was organised by Channels Television and its partners ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Biafra agitation not beyond negotiation, says Atiku

Atiku further said the demands of pro-Biafra agitators were not beyond negotiation. He said what the Biafra agitators need is more autonomy, adding that it is the reason behind his restructuring plan.

“The IPOB issue in the South-East is basically, as far as my understanding is concerned, about the realisation of Biafra. Is it possible for Biafra to be realised today? How? By negotiations or by going through another civil war, which we can’t afford to?

“I believe we should be able to negotiate with the agitators from the South-East, as far as the issue of Biafra is concerned. We believe what they need is more autonomy as far as their sub-region is concerned.

“That is why we proposed restructuring of the country, by which we mean devolution of more powers and resources. After all, there was Eastern Nigeria in the First Republic and they developed at their own pace and with their own resources,” he said.

Restructuring, devolution of powers: Atiku's solutions to agitations

Atiku further described his approach to addressing the agitations as middle-of-the-road solutions.

According to the former Vice Presiden, restructuring and devolution of more powers and resources will quell the various agitations of the separatist groups.

“The agitations are in different perspectives, to my understanding,” he said.

“One of them is political and political has the sense of ‘how does the South-East participate in power sharing in the country?’ And we are in a democratic society.

“There is no one single geopolitical zone in this country that on its own can achieve political power without crossing the Niger or being in alliance with other geopolitical zones.

“I think this is what they should begin to think: How do they partner with other parts of the country to secure political power for their own interests or to protect their own interests. I think these are the ways to go as far as agitations by IPOB are concerned.”

Atiku's plan for IPOB, others: Nigerians react

Chris Kanu commented on Facebook:

"Atiku doesn't mean what he said concerning IPOB and biafra agitation. He's just saying it to get support. He won't do any such."

Ifeanyi Steve said:

"Remember to tell them that you will give them presidency after your tenure as if you have it in your pocket and give it to whoever you wish to."

Ebuka Victor Ikeakor said:

"Sweet mouth just to get votes for the SE.

"Peter Obi earlier said he'll dialogue with agitators and address the reason for agitation which is not far fetched, INJUSTICE."

Emeke Olie said:

"Go and resolve PDP problems first before we can take you serious."

Ganiyu O. Aminu

"All politicians have solutions to our problems while campaigning. Give them the seat and see that there is no difference between them the ones that created the problems."

Henry E. Iduma said:

"Atiku has got to start by first obeying PDP's zoning rules. He's got to woo the party chairman to resign in line with equity on which the party's constitution anchors."

Abraham D*ick-Ceo said:

"You don't have what it takes to keep such promise. You lack the impetus to take such decision and you are incapacitated to carry out such mission."

2023 presidency: Atiku reveals the approach he may adopt to combat insecurity

Meanwhile, Atiku also revealed his idea and approach to combatting insecurity in Nigeria if elected the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

He disclosed that his administration if elected may likely deploy the security template of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to combat insecurity.

He revealed that the tech-based security system will be a perfect approach for Nigeria to combat insurgency, adding that the security architecture he admires is the UAE security architecture which is primarily based on monitoring.

