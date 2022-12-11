Ahead of the 2023 elections, Nigerians have been advised to be wary of the promises made by PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

The advice was given by the APC presidential campaign council which described Atiku as a desperate politician

The council also noted that Atiku and his party failed woefully to deliver the dividends of democracy during their time in power

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has warned Nigerians to be wary of the 'sugar-coated' promises of Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, December 11, Bayo Onanuga, director of media and publicity of the APC presidential campaign council stated that Atiku's promises are hinged on desperation to gain power at all cost.

The APC presidential campaign council described Atiku as a liar and desperate politician. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

According to him, the PDP should be eternally shameful about its appalling record in governance between 1999-2015, adding that its attempt to re-write history won't work.

Part of the statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“What is more shocking is Atiku’s audacity in standing up to ask for our votes despite what his boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote about him in his book, ‘My Watch’. Obasanjo wrote that it would have been an unpardonable mistake “and sin against God to foist him on Nigeria.”

“Obasanjo still believes so till tomorrow. We are, however, not totally surprised about Atiku’s latest desperation.

“Aware that this is his last shot at the elusive presidency, Atiku, while on the hustings, has been spewing series of lies, making empty promises and presenting a false narrative about our present reality and the legacy of the 16-year ignoble era of the PDP administration.

“He claimed at his rally in Abuja on Saturday that the country is not secure for trading and farming, a false narrative that he has been pushing around for some time, since he relocated to Nigeria from his base in Dubai, principally to contest the election.”

The APC presidential campaign council further stated that Atiku's comments about insecurity are exaggerated, arguing that Nigeria is better secured than in 2015 when the PDP was in power.

The council said:

“What further proof of progress made by the APC does Atiku need than the fact that he was able, recently, to carry his party men and women to Maiduguri to hold a rally, without any attacks by insurgents and bandits.

“Atiku can also drive smoothly from Yola, his state capital to Jada, his home town on a reconstructed road by the Buhari-led APC administration.

“The road was impassable for 8 years Atiku was vice president and got progressively bad and totally cut off from civilisation until the Buhari government reconstructed it.

“The most grotesque of Atiku’s promise is that he will ensure that the ASUU stopped going on strike so that universities 'reopen forever and ever.'

“Atiku forgot to tell his audience that a PDP government in 2009 signed an agreement with ASUU, which it never implemented for six years, leaving the mess of the agreement for APC to deal with.”

Urging Nigerians to be wary of the former vice president, the APC campaign council stated:

“Our advice to Nigerians is to ignore anything Atiku Abubakar says. He is a bloody liar and a desperate politician who should never be trusted.

“Atiku is not coming to recover Nigeria from anything, he is only coming to restore it back into his pocket and those of his cronies.”

APC Blames PDP for Impoverishing 133 million Nigerians

Recall that the APC recently exonerated the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the poverty level of over 133 million Nigerians.

APC director of publicity, Bala Ibrahim on Monday, November 28 said recent statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) should be blamed on the PDP for plunging the nation into a sorry state as result of bad governance.

The NBS had earlier this month disclosed that about 133 million people, which represented 63 per cent of Nigerians were ‘multidimensionally’ poor.

2023: Jaji donates 70 cars in Zamfara to support Tinubu/Shettima campaign

Meanwhile, the director, contact and mobilization (northwest), of the APC presidential campaign council, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji, has distributed 70 cars to all the 14 local government areas of Zamfara state to boost the campaign.

A statement released on Wednesday, December 7 in Abuja by Jaji's media office said the distribution was made on Tuesday, December 6 while flagging off his campaign for House of Representatives for the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara state.

While addressing party supporters and APC stakeholders, the statement said Hon Jaji, who is also the national coordinator, Baba For All, said the gesture is part of his personal contribution and commitment to the Asiwaju/Shettima project.

Source: Legit.ng