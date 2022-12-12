An aggrieved member of the Labour Party who vied for the seat of Fagge Federal Constituency, Kano at the House of Representatives, Osita Nwankwo, has demanded a refund of his N500,000 nomination fee.

Nwankwo made his demand on Monday, December 12, long after he lost the slot to contest the primary to another aspirant within the party.

Osita Nwankwo has called for a refund of his money from the Labour Party. Photo: Labour Party

The Punch reports that Nwankwo's demand followed the refusal of the leadership of the Labour Party to offer him the ticket to represent Fagge Constituency, Kano at the National Assembly.

It was gathered that the party refused to hand the ticket to Nwanko over his failure to pay the N500,000 requested by the LP leadership.

Speaking on his demand, Nwankwo said:

“I paid the said amount to the Labour Party’s Account, number: 1021575052, with UBA and 20634382, with same UBA on July 6, 2022, representing N400, 000 for nomination fee paid directly to the party’s account and N100, 000 as waiver, since I was not a member of the party before the nomination.

"I paid N100, 000 into the legal adviser’s account, with same UBA, bringing the total sum to N500, 000, with documentary evidence of payment.”

Nwankwo said that the party had asked that he pay what he can afford for the ticket and he voluntarily paid the sum of N500,000, which the party rejected.

He added:

“I officially wrote to the LP leadership, requesting for the refund of my N500, 000 since the ticket has been offered to Abubakar, who fulfilled their condition.

“Six months after making the request for the refund from the party leadership, there haS been no response, hence my using this medium to seek for the refund of my money, as it is evident that the party is unwilling to refund me, despite offering the ticket to another aspirant on payment of the said amount.”

In addition, Nwankwo said the party has only refunded N90,000 as part of the money he paid for his expression of interest form.

