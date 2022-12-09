The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has issued a warning to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tribune reports that the governorship candidate of the NNPP in Kano state, Abba Yusuf, urged the APC to begin now to prepare their handover notes ahead of the May 29, swearing-in ceremony in the state, months after the 2023 election.

Abba Yusuf has urged Governor Ganduje to prepare his handover notes for him. Photo: Abdullahi Ganduje, Abba Yusuf

Source: UGC

Yusuf while noting that the people of Kano state are tired of the unfriendly attitudes of the APC called on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, to hand over his notes to the NNPP.

He boasted that he is rest assured the NNPP will take over power from Ganduje under the ruling APC platform in 2023.

Further speaking, the NNPP governorship candidate in the state said that if elected, his administration would be a continuation of Rabiu Kwankwaso’s administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His words:

“I am committed to implementing my 70-page blueprint agenda toward transforming Kano to an enviable commercial economic hub, second to none in sub-Saharan Africa. I’ll work round the clock to revive all the ailing industries that earned Kano the status of a commercial city.

“There were debates and counter-debates on why and how I emerged as Kano NNPP gubernatorial candidate.

"At the end of the heated debates, I emerged as the consensus candidate based on my outstanding achievements, coupled with the awards I was presented with, following my outstanding qualities and achievements.”

Atiku's wife takes campaign to another level, surprises many in top northern state

Atiku Abubakar's wife assured women and youths of her husband's commitment to protecting their interests.

The wife of former Nigeria's vice president said her husband is strategising on the best approach to solving the challenges of women and youths.

According to her, there is a need for women across the northern part of the country to throw their support for Atiku.

Influential cleric throws weight behind APC's controversial Muslim/Muslim ticket

The Muslim/Muslim ticket flagged by the All Progressives Congress has been commended by an Islamic cleric.

The cleric said that Nigerians should be more concerned about the competence of candidates rather than their religion.

Sheikh Ibrahim Daimagoro also cited the case in Osun state where both the governor and his deputy are Christian.

Source: Legit.ng