Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo state has said that the attack on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state is politically motivated.

Speaking on Monday, December 12, at the police headquarters in Owerri said the attack on the electoral body's office also shows that the incessant killings and attacks in the state are politically motivated.

The governor of Imo state has said that attacks in the state are politically motivated. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

He, however, said that he was happy that security operatives in the state have been able to overpower the criminals suspected to be terrorising the state.

Uzodimma noted that his administration would continue to support and encourage security agents in the fight to ensure the state was secured.

His words:

"This is a further proof that insecurity in Imo State is politically contrived. In Imo State, you have politicians who want to win elections without going through the electioneering process.

"But I am happy with what the police and other security agents have done. We will continue to support them to do their work better.

“I want to assure Imo people to come home and celebrate Christmas as Imo is safe. The security agents are on top of the situation and ready to provide adequate security, before, during and after the Christmas season.”

Attack on INEC office: Police finally speak, expose those responsible

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and their armed group the Eastern Security Network have been accused of setting fire to the Independent National Electoral Commission's office.

The allegation against the group was made by the Imo state police command on Sunday, December 4.

According to the police, the groups carried out the attack but were repelled by a strong force of security operatives deployed to the facility.

For the 4th time in 3 weeks, hoodlums set another INEC office ablaze

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oru, Imo state was set ablaze.

The affected INEC office was said to have been attacked by some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums operating in the locality.

INEC's national commissioner, Fetus Okoye said that the office was under extensive renovation when it was torched.

