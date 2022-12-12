Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state is set to donate some security gadgets to the Nigeria police

Th south-south governor is reportedly doing this in other to strengthen the security architecture of the state

Bassey James, the project security consultant, insisted that Akwa Ibom state is safe for investment

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The Akwa Ibom state government is set to introduce new dimensions in its quest to keep the state the safest in the country. This follows the proposed introduction of toll free, emergency security response numbers to members of the public.

The security innovation which will be launched within the week, comes with further donations of security gadgets, mobile and stationery phones as well as additional patrol vehicles.

Governor Udom Emmanuel is set to launch emergency security numbers. Photo credit: Ibom People

Source: UGC

The governor is expected to present these latest additions to the Nigerian police.

Bassey James says Udom Emmanuel has transformed the security of the state. Photo credit: Bassey James

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The introduction of the Akwa Ibom State emergency security numbers, means that the security situation room can easily be accessed even without airtime by the callers.

Akwa Ibom emergency security numbers. Photo credit: Bassey James

Source: UGC

In a chat with Legit.ng, the project and security consultant, Pastor Bassey James disclosed that his Excellency Governor Udom Emmanuel has transformed the security of the state.

He said:

"The launching of the state emergency response center is the first of it's kind, every police station, DPO, station officers will be connected to the police headquarters, today we have bought over several security equipment in large numbers to interlink the whole state and this will connected to others security agencies.

"We are assuring Nigerians and the whole world that Akwa Ibom will remain safe, secured for all to come and invest."

Gov Udom Emmanuel furnishes 17 public schools with modern science laboratories, equipment

In another development, secondary schools in Akwa Ibom state have received a facelift following the remodeling and equipping of science laboratories with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment in over seventeen schools by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The seventeen schools which cut across the three senatorial districts in the state are beneficiaries of modern science laboratory equipment for their Biology, Chemistry and Physics laboratories which is set to provide the students with practical knowledge of the subjects.

The consultant in charge of the project, Aniekan Umoette, who took journalists on an inspection tour of the newly furnished laboratories, explained that their sorry state moved the governor to award a contract for refurbishing and equipping them.

Source: Legit.ng